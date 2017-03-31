Worker fought off man who attempted to rob her shop

The female shop assistant struggled with the man at a shop in Fife.

Police: Officers praised the shop worker. (file pic) Deadline

A female shop assistant was able to fight off a man who attemped to rob her convenience store.

Police have praised the "brave" woman who struggled with the attacker on Thursday mornign in Methil, Fife.

The man had demanded money after entering the Premier Express shop on Chemiss Road.

Officers said the attacker fled from the scene after the woman fought him off.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at an address in Kirk Park and is due to appear in court on Friday.

Constable David Birrell from Methil Police Station said: "Thanks to the bravery of the shop assistant, this robbery attempt was unsuccessful and a male is now in custody.

"We treat all reports of acquisitive crime with the utmost seriousness and will robustly investigate whenever such offences occur to identify anyone responsible and bring them to justice."