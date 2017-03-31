  • STV
  • MySTV

Rapist preyed on girl after he was released on bail

STV

Arron Kossatz has been jailed for eight years at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Court: he targeted a 'vulnerable' girl. (file pic)
Court: he targeted a 'vulnerable' girl. (file pic) PA

A man who repeatedly raped a schoolgirl and continued to commit sex crimes against another child after being freed on bail was jailed for eight years.

Arron Kossatz, 20, raped his 13-year-old victim when she was heavily under the influence of drink at a flat in Leith, Edinburgh.

Kossatz also had unlawful sex with a girl aged 14 and 15 in the same area of the city and went on to have underage intercourse with a third child aged 13 within weeks of being released on two bail orders from Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Michael O'Grady QC told him: "It is clear, both from these offences and the background information that I have before me, that you have a well-established predilection for sexual activity with female children.

"It is apparent from the present offences alone that you cannot control it."

The judge said that Kossatz had targeted the "troubled and vulnerable" rape victim for repeated and regular abuse "in the most extreme fashion".

He said: "It is clear that the effect upon her has been dreadful and I suspect that it is not overstating matters to say that her life has been blighted and is likely to remain so.

"There can be no excuses for such behaviour and it merits significant punishment," he told Kossatz.

The judge said: "You accept no guilt, shoulder no responsibility and show no empathy for your victims." He added:

"It is also abundantly clear that you are resistant to any assistance with, or management."

The judge said Kossatz was prepared to resort to deceit to avoid intervention and control.

The judge told the rapist: "My first concern therefore has to be protection of the public in general, and female children in particular."

He said that could only be achieved in the immediate future by "a significant custodial sentence" followed by supervision on his release.

He ordered that Kossatz be kept under supervision for a further four years.

Mr O'Grady told Kossatz that he took into account that he was a young man at the time of the offences and had faced significant problems in his background.

But he told the sex offender that that there were aspects of his crimes which were "deeply troubling".

Kossatz, formerly of Lady Nairne Crescent, Edinburgh, began preying on the girl who was subjected to repeated rapes when he was aged 16 in 2013.

He had sex with a second underage girl in 2012 and 2013.

He was released on bail in October 2014 at the city's sheriff court, and weeks later he had sex with a third young girl.

Kossatz was convicted of the sex offending following an earlier trial and has been held in custody since then.

Defence counsel David Nicolson said that garage worker Kossatz came from an "utterly dysfunctional" background.

He said: "He relies on others for day to day functioning."

Mr Nicolson said that it was true when a background report on him said he had limited awareness of the impact of his offending because he had limited understanding.

He said: "He seems to be incapable of understanding how damaging the conduct might be."

The defence counsel said Kossatz had been bullied at school and one witness had indicated that he hung around with younger people because he was so immature.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.