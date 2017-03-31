Rapist preyed on girl after he was released on bail

Arron Kossatz has been jailed for eight years at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Court: he targeted a 'vulnerable' girl. (file pic) PA

A man who repeatedly raped a schoolgirl and continued to commit sex crimes against another child after being freed on bail was jailed for eight years.

Arron Kossatz, 20, raped his 13-year-old victim when she was heavily under the influence of drink at a flat in Leith, Edinburgh.

Kossatz also had unlawful sex with a girl aged 14 and 15 in the same area of the city and went on to have underage intercourse with a third child aged 13 within weeks of being released on two bail orders from Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Michael O'Grady QC told him: "It is clear, both from these offences and the background information that I have before me, that you have a well-established predilection for sexual activity with female children.

"It is apparent from the present offences alone that you cannot control it."

The judge said that Kossatz had targeted the "troubled and vulnerable" rape victim for repeated and regular abuse "in the most extreme fashion".

He said: "It is clear that the effect upon her has been dreadful and I suspect that it is not overstating matters to say that her life has been blighted and is likely to remain so.

"There can be no excuses for such behaviour and it merits significant punishment," he told Kossatz.

The judge said: "You accept no guilt, shoulder no responsibility and show no empathy for your victims." He added:

"It is also abundantly clear that you are resistant to any assistance with, or management."

The judge said Kossatz was prepared to resort to deceit to avoid intervention and control.

The judge told the rapist: "My first concern therefore has to be protection of the public in general, and female children in particular."

He said that could only be achieved in the immediate future by "a significant custodial sentence" followed by supervision on his release.

He ordered that Kossatz be kept under supervision for a further four years.

Mr O'Grady told Kossatz that he took into account that he was a young man at the time of the offences and had faced significant problems in his background.

But he told the sex offender that that there were aspects of his crimes which were "deeply troubling".

Kossatz, formerly of Lady Nairne Crescent, Edinburgh, began preying on the girl who was subjected to repeated rapes when he was aged 16 in 2013.

He had sex with a second underage girl in 2012 and 2013.

He was released on bail in October 2014 at the city's sheriff court, and weeks later he had sex with a third young girl.

Kossatz was convicted of the sex offending following an earlier trial and has been held in custody since then.

Defence counsel David Nicolson said that garage worker Kossatz came from an "utterly dysfunctional" background.

He said: "He relies on others for day to day functioning."

Mr Nicolson said that it was true when a background report on him said he had limited awareness of the impact of his offending because he had limited understanding.

He said: "He seems to be incapable of understanding how damaging the conduct might be."

The defence counsel said Kossatz had been bullied at school and one witness had indicated that he hung around with younger people because he was so immature.