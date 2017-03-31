Gang jumped out of 4x4 and attacked man in street

The 29-year-old was left with 'painful' injuries after serious assault in Broxburn.

Attack: The man was targeted in Broxburn (file pic). Google 2017

A gang jumped out of a 4x4 and attacked a man in a West Lothian street.

The 29-year-old victim sustained several "painful" injuries in the serious assault in Broxburn, police said.

Officers said three men got out of the vehicle and attacked the man, who was standing outside a house on the town's Easter Road about 3pm on Sunday.

They punched him on the head and body and left him writhing on the ground before they got back in the car and drove off.

Detective Inspector Steven Bertram said: "The victim suffered a number of painful injuries, but declined medical attention and we are now conducting various lines of inquiry to trace those responsible.

"Anyone who witnessed this attack, or who has information that can assist with our investigation is asked to come forward.

"We believe the vehicle the suspects used may have sustained damage to its windscreen and wing mirror during the disturbance and so anyone who spots this car is also urged to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.