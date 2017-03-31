Appeal to help locate teenager missing for over a week

Keenan Drever, 16, was last seen in the Moredun area of Edinburgh on March 20.

Keenan Drever: Family are concerned for his welfare. Police Scotland

An appeal has been launched to trace a teenager who went missing 11 days ago.

16-year-old Keenan Drever was last seen in the Moredun area of Edinburgh on Monday, March 20.

He has not been in touch with his family since and there is concern for his welfare.

Keenan is described as white, 6ft, of skinny build and with dark blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey Nike tracksuit and black trainers.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Anyone with information is asked to contact Howdenhall Police Station via 101."

