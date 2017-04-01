Residents escape from burning house after fire attack

Flames spread from a garden shed to the property in Bathgate, West Lothian.

Fire: The blaze caused 'significant damage' to house (file pic). STV

Residents managed to escape after a blaze spread from a garden shed and took hold of their home in a "deliberate" fire attack.

Two men and a women were forced to flee their property after the plastic garden shed was torched in West Lothian.

Police said the flames quickly caught onto the house in the Boghall area of Bathgate around 11.15pm on Friday.

The two men, aged 32 and 29 years old, and the 37-year-old woman managed to raise the alarm after getting out of the property.

Detective Constable Craig O'Mara said: "Thankfully none of the people in the house were injured but the fire has caused significant damage to the house as well as the shed in the garden. At this stage the motive has still to be established.

"Limefield Crescent is a residential area and although at this time of night there may not have been people out in the street, it is quite possible people in the houses around the area may have seen something out of the ordinary, someone they didn't recognise hanging about or indeed who started the fire.

Anyone with information about the wilful fireraising is asked to contact the police on 101.