Hunt for Ford Focus driver who hurt child in hit-and-run

Boy, nine, was knocked off his bike in collision in Gilmerton area of Edinburgh.

Police: Officers released details of driver involved (file pic). STV

A Ford Focus driver who knocked down a child in a hit-and-run is being hunted by police.

The nine-year-old boy was hit by the vehicle while cycling his bike in the Gilmerton area of Edinburgh.

Police said on Sunday they believe the vehicle involved was a dark 08 or 09 Ford Focus, with the registration plate containing either a "V or Y in the first two letters".

The man driving the car failed to stop after the collision on Hyvot Loan at its junction with Hyvot Mill Drive, near Gilmerton Primary School.

Police said the youngster sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Constable Ross Halliday said: "So far we have yet to trace the driver involved in this collision and the public may be able to play a vital role in assisting with this.

"Anyone who knows of someone matching the description of this motorist, with a Ford Focus or similar car that possibly sustained collision damage in March, should contact police immediately.

"I would also urge the driver to get in touch with us as soon as possible and assist with our inquiries."

Officers also released a description of the driver who was behind the wheel of the car involved in the hit-and-run around 8.40am on Thursday March 16.

He was between 40 and 50 years old with dark hair and was wearing brown clothing.

Anyone with information relating to the collision is asked to contact the police on 101.