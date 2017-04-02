  • STV
  • MySTV

MND campaigner's fundraising drive hits £600,000

STV

Gordon Aikman established the campaign following his diagnosis in 2014.

Gordon Aikman: The 31-year-old died in February.
Gordon Aikman: The 31-year-old died in February. SWNS

A fundraising drive set up by campaigner Gordon Aikman to help find a cure for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) has hit £600,000.

The 31-year-old from Edinburgh died in February after being diagnosed with the muscle-wasting disease in 2014.

His friends and family have now pledged to raise £1m in his memory as part of the Gordon's Fightback initiative.

Mr Aikman, a former Labour party staffer and director of research for the Better Together campaign, had gained political support for his campaign.

His husband Joe Pike announced the new target on Sunday, which would have been Mr Aikman's 32nd birthday.

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1379796-motor-neurone-disease-campaigner-gordon-aikman-dies-aged-31/ | default

He said: "Today, for the first time I won't be able to kiss my husband, hold him and say: 'Happy birthday. I love you'. There are no cards this year, no gifts, no fancy meals - just memories.

"I miss Gordon's voice, his eyes and his smile. I miss the in-jokes and affection and finishing each other's sentences.

"But Gordon never wanted pity, and I don't either. I want to turn a negative into a positive. Today, I want everyone to mark Gordon's birthday by giving the gift of a cure for Motor Neurone Disease."

He added: "Gordon's real passion was finding a cure. Doctors do not know what causes Motor Neurone Disease, let alone how to cure it. But scientists in labs doing research provided him with hope. Not that he would be saved, but hope for future generations.

"A cure for MND - that would be a real gift to remember Gordon by."

For further information on the campaign, you can visit GordonsFightback.com.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.