Three charged with attempted murder over house blazes

The fires broke out at two properties on in Glenrothes, Fife, on March 28.

Fires: Three charged with attempted murder (file pic). PA

Three people have been charged with attempted murder after a teenager was seriously injured in a fire.

Blazes broke out at two homes on Alexander Road and Adrian Road in Glenrothes, Fife, on March 28.



A 16-year-old boy was badly burned and received treatment at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

Two men aged 31 and 34 and a 22-year-old woman are expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Three people have been charged with attempted murder.

"The incidents took place at addresses in Alexander Road and Adrian Road on Tuesday 28th March.

"Two men and a woman are all scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, April 3."

