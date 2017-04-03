Remains discovered near stately home in East Lothian

Police were called to Gosford House by a member of the public on Sunday.

Remains have been found near the entrance to a stately home in East Lothian.

Police were called to Gosford House by a member of the public shortly after 6.30pm on Sunday.

It is unclear whether or not the remains are human and efforts to identify them are now under way.

"Officers were alerted after a member of the public made the find in an area off the A198, near to the entrance to Gosford House," police said.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the origin and nature of these items."

Gosford House is the 19th century seat of the Charteris family and opens to the public in the summer.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.