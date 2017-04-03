Woman injured in hit-and-run on walk home with boyfriend

The incident happened in West Calder, West Lothian, on Saturday night.

Hit-and-run: Car hit woman and drove away (file pic). ©STV

A woman was knocked down by a car in a hit-and-run while she was heading home with her boyfriend.

The pair were walking along along the side of the B7015 in West Calder, West Lothian, on Saturday, when the woman was struck by a small white car.

It did not stop and the 24-year-old was taken to hospital with injuries including a broken foot.

Inspector Richard Latto said: "Fortunately, the woman was not left with any life-threatening injuries and we are now eager to trace the driver, who may not even be aware they were involved in a collision.

"If you are the driver of a small white car, which was on the B7015 at around 8.45pm on Saturday evening then please contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this inquiry should also get in touch."

The B7015 Stoneyburn to Livingston Road was shut for around two and a half hours on Saturday night while officers investigated the crash.

