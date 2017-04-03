Driver injured as car collides with lorry on the A1

The man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the crash near Dunbar.

Crash: Paramedics and firefighters called to scene (file pic). © STV

A man has been injured after his car was involved in a crash with a lorry on the A1 road.

Police said there was a serious collision on the southbound section of the road near Dunbar around 1pm on Monday.

Paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene and the man, who had been driving a Ford Focus, was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

The southbound lanes of the road were closed to allow the emergency services access.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called to the A1 southbound near Dunbar shortly before 1pm today following a report of a serious collision involving a Ford Focus and an HGV."

