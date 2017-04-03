Remains found near stately home confirmed as human

Police say there will be a 'painstaking' investigation to identify the body.

Remains: Forensic teams will examine the site. STV/ Magnus Hagdorn

Police have confirmed remains found near the entrance of a stately home in East Lothian are human.

Officers were called to Gosford House by a member of the public shortly after 6.30pm on Sunday.

The person's death is being treated as unexplained and detectives are now trying to identify the body and the cause of death.

They say this will be a "painstaking" process with scientific experts being called in to help with the investigation.

A two-mile stretch of the A198 was closed off after the remains were discovered.

Detective superintendent Pat Campbell said: "We are in the very early stages of this investigation to recover the remains, identify the deceased and inform their family, and establish the circumstances of the death.

"The recovery will be a painstaking process and officers and scientific experts will be in the area doing this work over the coming days.

"I would not wish to cause any unnecessary distress to families or anyone who is waiting for news of a missing loved one, and my officers will be in contact with the next of kin of any person who becomes relevant to the investigation.

"The area where the remains have been found, including the A198, will remain cordoned off whilst we conduct our inquiries and I would like to thank the public for their patience during this time."

Gosford House is the 19th century seat of the Charteris family and opens to the public in the summer.

