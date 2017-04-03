Woman injured in assault while walking alone on footpath

The 44-year-old was approached from behind and knocked to the ground in Selkirk.

Police: Appeal for witnesses after the assault on Thursday. Danny Lawson / PA Wire/PA Images

A 44-year-old woman was injured during an attack on a footpath in a town in the Borders.

She was walking alone on a path between Dunsdale Road and Old Bridge Road in Selkirk on Thursday when she was approached from behind and knocked to the ground.



The victim suffered cuts and bruises to her legs as a result of the assault but was not seriously injured.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information has been asked to come forward.

Inspector Robbie Noble from Melrose Police Station said: "At this time we are still trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding this assault and would urge anyone else who was on the footpath on Thursday evening, and who remembers seeing any suspicious activity, to contact police immediately.

"Similarly, anyone with any further information relating to this inquiry should also get in touch."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

