Two charged with attempted murder after house blazes

The men appeared in court after a teenager was left seriously injured in Glenrothes.

Fire: Blazes took place on Thursday (file pic). STV

Two men have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a teenager was seriously injured in a fire.

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital following blazes at two nearby properties in Glenrothes, Fife, on March 28.

The fires were at a houses on Alexander Road and Adrian Road.

On Monday, two men appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in connection with the incidents.

Naveed Iqbal, 34, and James Simpson, 61, each faced two counts of attempted murder.

Iqbal, from Leven, Fife, and Simpson, from Falkirk, made no plea and were remanded in custody.

A 22-year-old woman who had been arrested in connection with the incident was released pending further inquiries.

A Crown Office spokeswoman said: "The procurator fiscal received a report concerning a 22-year-old female, in connection with alleged incidents in Glenrothes on March 28, 2017.

"After full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, she was liberated from custody pending further inquiries and did not appear in court."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.