Two charged with attempted murder after house blazes
The men appeared in court after a teenager was left seriously injured in Glenrothes.
Two men have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a teenager was seriously injured in a fire.
The 16-year-old was taken to hospital following blazes at two nearby properties in Glenrothes, Fife, on March 28.
The fires were at a houses on Alexander Road and Adrian Road.
On Monday, two men appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in connection with the incidents.
Naveed Iqbal, 34, and James Simpson, 61, each faced two counts of attempted murder.
Iqbal, from Leven, Fife, and Simpson, from Falkirk, made no plea and were remanded in custody.
A 22-year-old woman who had been arrested in connection with the incident was released pending further inquiries.
A Crown Office spokeswoman said: "The procurator fiscal received a report concerning a 22-year-old female, in connection with alleged incidents in Glenrothes on March 28, 2017.
"After full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, she was liberated from custody pending further inquiries and did not appear in court."
