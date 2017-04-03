Elderly driver dies after car collides with lorry on A1

The 70-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after the crash near Torness Power Station.

A 70-year-old man has died after a crash on the A1 near Torness Power Station on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services attended after the driver's black Ford Focus was involved in a collision with a heavy goods vehicle.

He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries and died a short time later.



Police are investigating the full circumstances of the collision and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Sergeant Andrew Trotter, of the Lothian and Scottish Borders road policing unit, said: "This is a tragic collision and our thoughts are with the gentleman's family at this difficult time.

"We are still establishing the full circumstances and are eager to speak to anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the collision.

"Anyone with information is ask to get in touch with police immediately."

The 51-year-old male driver of the HGV was uninjured.

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

