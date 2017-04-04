Green light for £200m film and TV studio near Edinburgh

Pentland Studios could open in late 2018, according to developers PSL Land.

Film studio: Artist's impression of new development. Keppie Design

A £200m film and TV studio is set to be built on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Pentland Studios could help kickstart Scotland's film industry and create more than 900 jobs, according to developer PSL Land.

Planning permission was agreed in principle on Monday after ministers overturned a decision against the studio, which will be built on green-belt land at Straiton.

PSL said it was "very pleased" with the decision and hoped the studios would be open by late 2018.

A spokesman said: "We will be moving forward immediately with the application for planning permission in detail for the film studio, academy and energy centre sections of the development.

"Working together with Midlothian Council, we hope this next stage will be expedited accordingly, recovering the construction scheduling that will enable delivery of the key studio operation by late 2018.

"It is anticipated that a detailed schedule to progress the planning application will be agreed with Midlothian Council in the next few weeks, producing a phased timeframe with the studio, academy and energy centre as the first buildings to be progressed to full planning consent."

Film Edinburgh believes the recent production of Avengers: Infinity War in the city could generate £10m for the local economy.

The shoot has been described as one of the largest and most complex in the city's history, with more than 400 film crew taking part.

