Missing woman's family informed of human remains find

The family of a woman who vanished 15 years ago have been spoken to by police after human remains were found at a stately home.

Louise Tiffney disappeared from her flat in Edinburgh in 2002 after a row with her son.

Sean Flynn was accused of killing the 43-year-old but the case was found not proven after a 22-day trial.

On Sunday, unidentified human remains were discovered near the entrance to Gosford House in East Lothian.

The death is being treated as unexplained and detectives are now trying to establish the cause.

Forensic experts will be brought in to assist them with the inquiry, which was described as "painstaking".

On Monday, detective superintendent Pat Campbell said: "We are in the very early stages of this investigation to recover the remains, identify the deceased and inform their family, and establish the circumstances of the death.

"The recovery will be a painstaking process and officers and scientific experts will be in the area doing this work over the coming days.

"I would not wish to cause any unnecessary distress to families or anyone who is waiting for news of a missing loved one, and my officers will be in contact with the next of kin of any person who becomes relevant to the investigation."

Gosford House is the 19th century seat of the Charteris family and appeared in the second series of the popular Amazon TV show Outlander.

