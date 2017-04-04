Lennon and Duffy hit with Scottish FA charges for bust-up

The two managers were involved in a fracas during the 0-0 draw last Wednesday.

Trouble: The managers had to be separated. SNS Group

Neil Lennon and Jim Duffy have been charged by the Scottish FA for a bust-up in Hibernian's recent draw with Greenock Morton.

The pair had to be physically separated after an incident during the match at Eater Road last Wednesday.

Trouble flared when Morton's Kudus Oyenuga's caught Jordon Forster with a late tackle.

Both managers were sent to the stand after the fracas, which also involved players and officials.

Afterwards, Lennon claimed Duffy had challenged him to a "square go," placing the blame on Morton's side.

Duffy strenuously denied this claim despite admitting his behaviour was not appropriate.

Lennon has been hit with three charges by the Scottish FA's compliance officer.

He is accused of adopting "an aggressive attitude" to Morton player Kudus Oyenuga, manager Duffy and the match officials.

Duffy is accused of being aggressive towards Lennon, as is his assistant Craig McPherson.

Both clubs have also been hit with charges because of the mass confrontation.

A hearing will be held for all parties on Thursday, April 20.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.