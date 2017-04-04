Plan for tourists to reach the top of Forth Bridge

It is hoped the scheme will attract 80,000 visitors a year to the iconic structure.

Bridge: Structure is a world heritage site. PA/Andrew Milligan

A new plan to allow visitors to climb to the top of the Forth Bridge for the first time has been unveiled.

The proposal is a scaled down version of a design first put forward in 2013, which included a visitor centre and viewing platform.

Network Rail admits the latest plan requires less upfront investment but should still attract 80,000 people a year.

It would see visitors climb the 330ft structure in groups of 15, secured by a continuous safety line.

The steel bridge crosses the Forth Estuary between North and South Queensferry and was officially finished in 1890.

David Dickson, infrastructure director of the ScotRail Alliance, which includes Network Rail, said: "We have explored numerous options over the last two years to take forward our visitor proposals, however, after reviewing the business case we have chosen to focus, at least initially, on the bridge walk option.

"This requires a lower up front capital investment and offers a quicker rate of return.

"Importantly, the bridge walk hub will be located just 250-metres from Dalmeny station.

"While we will have sufficient parking on site to meet customer needs, we want to encourage visitors to enjoy the convenience of access by rail and will be looking to incentivise that within our management of the facility."

A consultation is expected to begin this summer. Listed building consent will be required for the world heritage site.

Mr Dickson continued: "The Forth Bridge is one of Scotland's most loved structures and our plans reflect that.

"The access gantry we are proposing will be almost invisible from the shore and fully reversible should we wish to remove it in the future.

"What we must not forget is that the Forth Bridge is a working structure which has always required maintenance and that will continue. What we're proposing will simply allow us to invite visitors to learn about the history of a structure that, in the past, has only ever been accessible by a lucky few railway workers.

"We take our role as the stewards of the Forth Bridge extremely seriously. We believe that this proposal will help people appreciate this wonder of the industrial age and help spark a renewed world-wide interest in the history and heritage of Scottish engineering."