Forensic teams work to recover remains found on estate

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Police spoke to the family of a woman who vanished in 2002 after the discovery.

Estate: Police are at the scene and Louise Tiffney's family have been informed.
Deadline News/ PA Archive

Specialist forensic officers are working to recover human remains found near a stately home in East Lothian.

Police are understood to have spoken to the family of Louise Tiffney, who vanished in 2002, after the remains were found on Sunday evening.

The body is yet to be identified and detectives have said they will carry out a "painstaking" investigation to establish the cause of death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

A cyclist discovered the remains on the A198, which has been closed as the major investigation continues.

On Tuesday, police said specialists at the scene were helping to recover the body in a "sensitive and careful manner".

Louise Tiffney was last seen leaving her flat in Dean Village, Edinburgh, in May 2002. 

She was 43 years old at the time. She had reportedly had a row with her son, Sean Flynn, before her disappearance.

A murder inquiry was launched and three years later Mr Flynn stood trial accused of murdering his mother and hiding her body.

The case against him was found not proven and he walked free.

Police had previously searched the Gosford Estate as detectives believed she had been buried in the area.

Officers said they would not speculate as to the identity of the body found on Sunday

Detective superintendent Pat Campbell said: "We are consulting with a number of experts to ensure that the remains are recovered in a sensitive and careful manner and no evidence that helps us to establish what happened is damaged or missed.

"I understand the anxiety of those who may be waiting for news of a missing loved one but whilst the identity of the remains is unknown we cannot speculate.

"I want to again reassure the public that when we have new information we will act upon it and inform the next of kin of any person who is relevant to the investigation - this has been taking place and updates have been given."

He added: "The death is being treated as unexplained and once the remains are recovered, there will be significant, detailed forensic analysis required to establish the cause of death and whether any crime has been committed."

The local area commander, chief inspector Matt Paden, said: "The discovery at the weekend has caused both curiosity and concern and my officers are available to speak to in the area, carrying out additional patrols.

"We are supporting the specialist teams involved in the recovery and the investigation and we are committed to returning the area to normal as soon as our inquiries have finished.

"Local diversions are currently in place and we have been liaising with transport partners to ensure people can go about their daily business. 

"I'm very grateful for the support we have received from the local community and from the Gosford Estate."

