Human remains found near stately home removed by police

Officers are liaising with the family of Louise Tiffney, who vanished in 2002.

Louise Tiffney: Forensics experts remove bones. Deadline News/ PA Archive

Human remains discovered near a stately home are being removed by forensics experts as work to identify them continues.

Police are liaising with the family of Louise Tiffney, who disappeared from her flat in Edinburgh in 2002 after an argument with her son.

Sean Flynn was accused of killing the 43-year-old but the case was found not proven after a 22-day trial in 2005.

The bones, which were discovered near the entrance to Gosford House in East Lothian on Sunday, are being removed by specialists. The process could take several days.

On Tuesday, detective superintendent Pat Campbell said: "We are consulting with a number of experts to ensure that the remains are recovered in a sensitive and careful manner and no evidence that helps us to establish what happened is damaged or missed.

"I understand the anxiety of those who may be waiting for news of a missing loved one but whilst the identity of the remains is unknown we cannot speculate.

"I want to again reassure the public that when we have new information we will act upon it and inform the next of kin of any person who is relevant to the investigation - this has been taking place and updates have been given."

Gosford House is the 19th century seat of the Charteris family and appeared in the second series of the popular Amazon TV show Outlander.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.