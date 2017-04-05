  • STV
Sir Chris Hoy and wife Sarra expecting second baby

Sarra revealed news on the Lorraine on STV while speaking about charity work.

Second baby: The Hoys had their first child in 2014.

Sir Chris Hoy and his wife Sarra are expecting their second baby.

The couple's first child, Callum, was born in 2014 and arrived 11 weeks early.

Since then Sir Chris and Sarra have been campaigning for more awareness of premature births with the Bliss Baby Charity.

She was being interviewed on the Lorraine programme on STV about her charity work on Wednesday.

Sarra told Lorraine: "It's such a harrowing, difficult time that I think you would worry about that.

"Certainly Chris and I, when we first had Callum, said we wouldn't, that's it, we just wouldn't look at that again, but we've been lucky, we've had a great go with Callum, he's come out and he's fine.

"I think time heals, time gets you better and actually I'm pregnant."

She added: "We've got the support of a great doctor and we feel really reassured and hopefully it's just something that other people can take some comfort from.

"I would never have thought that I would have ventured down the road again but actually time is a great healer and we are both so excited."

The Scots TV host brought out a bike for Callum as a present for becoming a big brother.

Olympic-medal winner Sir Chris took to Twitter to say thank you for the gift.

She said her Olympic champion husband is "super excited" about becoming a father for a second time.

Sarra added: "He is such a lovely, lovely dad to Callum, he adores him and knowing how wonderful it is with Callum now he is super excited about this next one."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.