Three teenagers attacked by gang of youths outside Tesco

The incident may be linked to others acts of disorder in Corstorphine, Edinburgh.

Tesco: Two boys aged 16 and 18-year-old man attacked. Google 2017

Three teenagers were attacked by a gang of youths outside a Tesco in Edinburgh.

Police are investigating whether or not the assault outside the supermarket in Corstorphine may be linked to other acts of disorder in the area.

Wheelie bins were set on fire nearby before the assault took place around 9pm on Tuesday.

Two of the victims were boys aged 16 and the third was a man aged 18.

They had been with friends when the group approached them and attacked, leaving the victims with minor injuries.

Officers are following a positive line of inquiry into the incident.

Inspector Stephen Sutherland of Drylaw police station said: "We are wholly aware of ongoing concerns in the area involving youths and are dealing with this robustly and want to highlight that it is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"This kind of behaviour has a significant impact on the local community and in an attempt to ease any concerns that they may have, officers will be out on high visibility and plain cloth es patrol over the school holidays.

"We would encourage anyone experiencing anti-social behaviour in their area not to tolerate this type of criminality and report it to police via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

