Teenager missing for more than two weeks found safe

Concerns were raised after Keenan Drever from Edinburgh failed to contact his family.

A teenager who went missing in Edinburgh in March has been found safe.

A search was launched for Keenan Drever after he was last seen in Moredun on Monday, March 20.

Concerns were raised for the 16-year-old as he had not been in touch with his family.

Police Scotland have now said he has been found.

