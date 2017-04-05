Teenager missing for more than two weeks found safe
Concerns were raised after Keenan Drever from Edinburgh failed to contact his family.
A teenager who went missing in Edinburgh in March has been found safe.
A search was launched for Keenan Drever after he was last seen in Moredun on Monday, March 20.
Concerns were raised for the 16-year-old as he had not been in touch with his family.
Police Scotland have now said he has been found.
