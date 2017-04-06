Scottish Seabird Centre in line for £5.5m transformation

Plans have been revealed for a new National Marine Centre for Scotland.

Centre: New viewing platform will be added (file pic). © STV

Proposals have been unveiled for a £5.5m National Marine Centre for Scotland.

The project would transform the existing Scottish Seabird Centre in North Berwick.

The facility would explore marine life above and below the waves, including seabirds, and would act as a hub for research and learning.

It would include an improved visitor centre for school groups and an observatory enabling a 360-degree view of the landscape.

The Heritage Lottery Fund will provide £3.5m to the project, with the rest coming from fundraising.

The centre is planned to open in 2020.

Project director Grace Martin said: "The Scottish Seabird Centre currently offers visitors an opportunity to engage with nature in a sustainable way.

"As a conservation and education charity, we welcome 4000 schoolchildren a year and lead projects such as SOS Puffin.

"But, as with all charities, we must move with the times to remain viable and to achieve our objectives of inspiring people to care for wildlife and the natural environment."

She added: "We have more education requests that we can accommodate and visitor expectations are at an all time high.

"Our vision is to create a centre that is of national significance and one that the local community is proud of."

Professor John Baxter, of Scottish Natural Heritage, said: "The marine environment of Scotland supports a fantastic array of habitats and wildlife.

"Under the surface of the seas is a hidden and very special world that we want to reveal and bring to life, for people of all ages, in exciting and engaging ways.

"Scottish universities are at the cutting-edge of marine environment research but there are at present limited opportunities for the public to share in this work."

He added: "Through public engagement we know there is a high level of interest in our seas, coasts and wildlife.

"This new attraction will provide an immersive and interactive experience, communicating the latest research and inspiring people to look after our natural world.

"It is vital that we protect and conserve our seas and their wildlife for future generations."

