Bus driver hailed after stopping to tie OAP's shoelace

Jackie Downie's act of kindness did not go unnoticed by passengers.

Kindness: Lothian Buses praised Mr Downie's initiative. Leah-Ashley Brown

A bus driver who stopped to help an elderly man tie his shoelaces has been praised by passengers and his employers.

Jackie Downie parked his bus at the side of the road in Edinburgh after spotting the man walking down the pavement with his laces undone.

Passenger Leah-Ashley Brown took a picture of the Lothian Bus driver's act of kindness which she then shared on Facebook.

She wrote: "Kudos to the driver on bus 416 service no 3 for getting off to tie this elderly gentleman's shoe lace."

Other users of the social messaging service left their own messages in the comments section praising Mr Downie.

Gemma Mitchell wrote: "Jackie Downie, such an amazing Gentleman. He goes to the bowling club my Dad goes too. Known him for years and he ALWAYS buys everyone a drink. Well done Jackie."

And Elma Cairns stated simply: "So many great people in the world."

A spokeswoman for Lothian Buses said: "All staff at Lothian Buses are committed to the welfare of not only our customers, but the wider community that we serve.

"We're very proud of Jackie for taking the initiative to help this gentleman, he is a true asset to our business and it's great to see that his act of kindness didn't go unnoticed."

