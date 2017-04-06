Hospital parking charges frozen after staff consultation

The fees at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary will remain at £7 a day.

Parking: NHS Lothian has decided to freeze prices. Google 2017

Car parking charges at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary will not be increased after a consultation with staff.

The flat fees will remain at £7 a day after plans for a series of increases were dropped.

The proposed changes included raising the charge for staff parking in the visitor and patient car parks to £15.

Consort Healtchcare, which runs the car park via a PFI agreement, also suggested a 30p charge for parking of up to an hour.

On Thursday, NHS Lothian said charges would be kept at current levels throughout 2017/18 after staff provided feedback on the changes.

Jim Crombie, deputy chief executive of the health board, said: "We have discussed with staff the proposal to increase parking charges and we have listened to the concerns they have raised.

"We have fed this back to our private sector partners and have agreed that charges will remain at the current level for this financial year.

"We understand the impact that travel to and from work can have on staff but also the frustration patients and visitors experience when trying to park to attend an appointment or visit a patient.

"We will use the review to explore these issues in detail."

