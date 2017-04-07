CCTV images released over serious assault in piano bar

The victim suffered significant facial injuries in attack at the Rat Pack in Edinburgh.

Rat Pack: Police are looking to trace the two in connection with assault Police Scotland

CCTV images have been released after a "vicious and sustained" piano bar attack left a man with significant facial injuries.

Detectives investigating the assault at the Rat Pack in Edinburgh are looking to trace the two men in the images, who they believe may be able to assist them with the case.

A 46-year-old man required hospital treatment after being attacked while on a night out at the bar on Shandwick Place on Sunday, March 19, at around 1am.

One of the men in the images is described as a white 20 year old with a Scottish accent and around 6ft with a slim build.

He was wearing a collared T-shirt, dark jeans and white trainers, had short dark hair and was clean shaven.

Police want to speak to him in connection with the case and have asked anyone who knows or recognises him to come forward.

Officers are also looking to speak to a second man who was seen in the vicinity and may have witnessed part of the incident.

He is also is described as white, in his late 20s and around 6ft, with medium build.

At the time of the incident he had short dark hair and stubble, and was wearing a white T-shirt and dark jeans.

Detective constable John Dunn said: "The victim was on a night out when he was attacked in a vicious and sustained assault.

"He suffered a painful facial injury as a result of this incident and police have been conducting enquiries including viewing CCTV footage from the Rat Pack piano bar.

"The men in the images are believed to be of significance to our investigation and anyone who can assist in tracing them is asked to come forward.

"Similarly, we would ask the men to get in touch with police themselves to help with the investigation"

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or speak to Crimestoppers in complete anonymity on 0800 555 111.

