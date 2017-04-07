  • STV
Remains found at estate identified as Louise Tiffney

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

The 43-year-old vanished from her home in Dean Village, Edinburgh, 15 years ago.

Louise Tiffney: Cyclist discovered remains on Sunday evening.
Louise Tiffney: Cyclist discovered remains on Sunday evening. Deadline News/ PA Archive

Remains found outside a stately home in East Lothian are those of a woman who went missing 15 years ago.

Louise Tiffney vanished from her home in Dean Village, Edinburgh, in 2002 at the age of 43.

Her son Sean Flynn went on trial for her murder in 2005 but the case against him was found not proven and he walked free from court.

Detectives have now informed her family the remains found at Gosford House in East Lothian are those of Ms Tiffney.

A cyclist discovered the remains on the A198 on Sunday evening.

Detectives examined dental records to confirm the bones were Ms Tiffney's, though will seek to corroborate this via DNA evidence.

Police Scotland say the case remains a murder investigation.

Detective chief inspector Keith Hardie from the major investigation team said: "Now that we have identified these remains, our thoughts are once again with Louise's family, who have had to wait 15 years for this news.

"We will continue to provide them with all the necessary support and assistance they may require at this very difficult time.

"Our investigation into Louise's death and the discovery of her remains is continuing and we will keep the family and the Crown Office fully updated with the progress of these inquiries."

The A198 has been closed since the discovery to allow investigators access to the site. The road is expected to reopen later on Friday.

Ms Tiffney was last seen leaving her flat in Dean Village in May 2002.

She had reportedly had a row with her son before her disappearance.

A murder inquiry was launched and three years later Mr Flynn stood trial accused of murdering his mother and hiding her body.

The trial lasted 22 days, with the jury being told Mr Flynn, then aged 21, was the last person to see his mother alive.

The Crown case said blood stains were found in the boot of his car despite his attempt to clean it.

Prosecutors alleged he had argued with his mother as he waited to be sentenced for causing death by dangerous driving.

He had crashed a high-powered BMW in Mid Calder, West Lothian, in 2001, leading to the deaths of two of his friends.

Mr Flynn was given three years and nine months in a young offenders institution for the driving charges.

The jury in the murder trial returned a verdict of not proven in 2005 and Mr Flynn walked free.

His defence counsel had argued his mother was "volatile" and had been suffering from financial problems.

Mr Flynn spoke of his relief after the verdict and said he hoped it would heal the rift in his family.

