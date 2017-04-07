'Despicable' theft of wheelchair from flats condemned

A wheelchair was taken from inside a common stairwell in Hawick.

Police: Appeal for witnesses. (file pic) Deadline News

The "despicable" theft of a wheelchair from a stairwell in Hawick has been condemned by police.

The theft took place between 7pm on Thursday and 8.30am on Friday from flats in the Backdamgate area.

It has had a "significant "impact on the owner, police said.

The thieves gained entry through a rer door in the common stairwell which was insecure.

Police constable James Watt, from Hawick police station, said:"This is a despicable theft and the actions of those responsible have significantly impacted on the day to day life of the owner

"I'm asking anyone who was in the area between these times or believe they can assist police with the investigation to come forward as soon as possible."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.