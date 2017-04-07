Hunt for poachers after deer killed at golf course

Three carcasses were found in and around Dunnikier Park Golf Club in Kirkcaldy.

Paching: Deer are a protected species (file pic). Richard Piggott

Police are hunting for poachers after deer were killed near a golf course in Fife.

Three deer carcasses were found in and around Dunnikier Park golf course in Kirkcaldy.

The incident were reported on Wednesday, police said.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Constable Lindsay Kerr, Fife's wildlife crime liaison officer, said: "Deer are a protected species and the methods used by poachers, including snares and even crossbows, can cause significant and unnecessary suffering to these animals.

"These remains were very disturbing for the people who discovered them and we're urging anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area recently to come forward."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police via 101 or anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

