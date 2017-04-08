Medication stolen during knifepoint raid on chemist

Staff were threatened as a masked robber struck in Cowdenbeath, Fife.

Threats: Staff were left shaken. Google 2017

Police are hunting a masked robber who stole medication during a knifepoint raid on a chemist.

Staff at Gordons Chemists in Cowdenbeath were threatened during the robbery on Friday evening.

The man, who was wearing a woollen hat pulled over his face with eyeholes cut, entered the Broad Street shop around 5pm.

He stole numerous boxes of prescription medication after brandishing the knife at staff.

The suspect is said to be in his late twenties or early thirties and is quietly spoken with a local accent.

He was wearing a dark jumper, combat-style trousers and blue or green trainers which had shiny leather on the front.

Detective sergeant John Easton of Dunfermline CID said: "Thankfully none of the staff were injured but this was a distressing experience for them and we're continuing to conduct a number of enquiries locally.

"We're asking anyone who may have seen this man in the area, or who recognises his description, to contact us as soon as possible.

"The stolen medication can pose a serious risk to a person's health and should not be taken unless prescribed for you by a medical professional.

"We're also urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of this medication to come forward immediately."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 or give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.