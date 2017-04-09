Two arrested and charged with robbery of Fife chemist

The alleged armed robbery took place to Gordons Chemists in Cowdenbeath.

Police: Two charged. Google 2017

Two men have been arrested and charged with the robbery of a chemist in Fife.

The alleged armed robbery took place at Gordons Chemists in Cowdenbeath on Friday.

Medication is said to have been taken during the incident on Broad Street.

On Sunday, police announced that men aged 19 and 26 had been arrested in connection with the incident.

They are expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.