Scots soldier stands trial accused of murdering woman

Lance corporal Trimaan Dhillon denies killing Alice Ruggles in Gateshead.

Alice Ruggles: Dhillon faces trial accused of murdering woman.

A Scottish soldier will go on trial charged with murdering a 24-year-old woman.

Alice Ruggles was discovered with fatal injuries at her flat in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, last October.

Lance Corporal Trimaan Dhillon denies her murder and is due to stand trial at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday.

Dhillon, also known as Harry, served with the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The 25-year-old lived at Glencorse Barracks in Penicuik, Midlothian.

