Hibs fan who 'died' raises £5000 for life-saving devices

Paul Burns was saved by the club physio's use of a defibrillator after being hit by a shot.

A man who temporarily died after being hit by a wayward shot at Hibernian's training ground has raised £5000 for public access defibrillators.

Lifelong Hibs fan Paul Burns suffered a huge heart attack on April 3, 2016, after being knocked over by the misplaced shot which him left unable to get back up, before brought back to life by the club's physio.

The 55-year-old, who was rescued when Hibs physio Kitty Mckinnon rushed to his aid, is now aiming to help provide three public access defibrillators to be donated to locations across Scotland.

Paul had suffered a cardiac arrest when Kitty rushed came to his aid and administered CPR.

When the physio's CPR failed to work she quickly grabbed a defibrillator and shocked Paul back to life.

Now Paul is using his near-death experience to raise funds for three public access defibrillators In Scotland, through a Just Giving page.

He said: "Thank goodness Kitty and the defibrillator machine were at hand, otherwise I would most certainly have died.

"My life was saved by the use of a defibrillator.

"It was only when I went back to the ground a few weeks later that I realised how many people assisted in saving my life that day."

On his Just Giving page he said: "I am setting myself a target of raising £5000 to provide funds for three defibrillators along with the necessary training required to administer them."

Now after only a week of fundraising, Paul has reached his target with the help of 157 supporters.

A spokesman for Hibernian Football Club said: "We are delighted to support what Paul is doing and would urge people to back what is a very good cause.

"The club is delighted he is very much alive and well, thanks to the superb team effort of several of our staff, led by two of our physiotherapists, on that day.

"The application of the defibrillator undoubtedly saved Paul's life - and having more of these machines in public places will undoubtedly help save others in future."

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/PaulBurnsDefibs

