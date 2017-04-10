Pair injured in attack by gang of ten in Tesco car park

The brawl erupted in the Borders town of Galashiels in the early hours of Sunday.

Tesco: Brawl happened at 3.20am on Sunday (file pic).

Two men were injured when they were attacked by a gang of ten in a Tesco supermarket car park.

The brawl erupted in Galashiels in the Borders around 3.20am on Sunday.

Police said the victims were with two others when they became involved in a "verbal altercation" with a pair of men in the car park on Paton Street.

A gang of ten men then ambushed the group, injuring two of them.

Police said a 21-year-old man suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment, while another man, aged 26, was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor facial injuries.

Detective sergeant Barry Roebuck said: "This is completely unacceptable behaviour and we continue to work to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"We'd urge anyone who may have witnessed this, or has any information which can help with our enquiries, to get in touch."

Anyone with information relating to the serious assault is asked to contact the police on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.