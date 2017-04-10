Man convicted of murdering father-of-two in Kirkcaldy

Gordon Coventry stabbed 42-year-old Darren Adie in a street in Kirkcaldy.

Darren Adie: Died in hospital after attack.

A man faces jail after murdering a father-of-two by stabbing him in a residential street in Kirkcaldy.

Darren Adie, 42, was found unconscious in Tweed Avenue on the evening of May 28 2016.

He died at the Victoria Hospital in the Fife town shortly afterwards.

On Monday at the High Court in Dunfermline, Gordon Coventry, 52, was found guilty of murdering Mr Adie.

Detective chief inspector Raymond Brown, of Police Scotland, praised officers for their "diligence, skill and professionalism" in bringing Coventry to justice.

He said: "The investigation into Darren's murder was complex and Gordon Coventry's efforts to evade justice caused the family unnecessary additional suffering.

"My thoughts today are with Darren's family and friends who had to endure the most tragic of circumstances

"I would like to thank them for their support during the investigation and although nothing can ever undo the wicked actions of Coventry, I hope this verdict brings them some sense of comfort."

