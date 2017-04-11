Carer 'fed resident bowl of mashed fish and ice cream'

Shanna Creelie also allegedly gave them mince and yoghurt mixed together.

Foul mix: Ice cream and fish allegedly mashed together in same bowl. PA

A carer fed a nursing home resident mashed fish and ice cream, it is claimed.

Shanna Creelie also allegedly gave them mince and yoghurt in the same bowl and flicked the ears of another resident.

The incidents are said to have taken place at Springfield Nursing Home in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian.

Ms Creelie, who was suspended by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) for six months in November, will face the charges this week.

They include allegations Ms Creelie mixed the resident's "main meal of fish and pudding of ice cream together in the same bowl" and fed it to them in September 2015.

They also state that on another date she mixed their "main meal of mince and pudding of yoghurt in the same bowl" before feeding it to them.

The SSSC will hear evidence during a two-day hearing in Dundee.

