Teenage boy charged over 'gang attack' outside Tesco

A 16-year-old boy has also been charged with shoplifting after incident in Edinburgh.

A teenage boy has been charged after an alleged gang attack at a Tesco supermarket.

The 15-year-old has been reported to the children's reporter following disorder in the Corstorphine area of Edinburgh.

On Tuesday, police also said a 16-year-old boy has been charged with shoplifting.

Wheelie bins were set on fire nearby before the alleged assault occurred outside the Meadow Place Road shop around 9pm last Tuesday.

Inspector Stephen Sutherland said: "Following on from our media appeals last week, we have made significant progress in tackling youth disorder which has been an ongoing issue within the local community.

"As part of our enquiries into the youth disorder in Corstorphine, a 16-year-old has also been charged with shoplifting and will be reported accordingly.

"I would like to thank the public for their support and to re-assure them that we continue to follow positive lines of enquiry to trace others involved in this recent disorder."