New secondary school's opening date hit by further delay

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Boroughmuir High School is now expected to open in January next year, 17 months late.

Boroughmuir: Plans for the delayed new school.
Boroughmuir: Plans for the delayed new school. © Allan Murray Architects 2014

The opening of the new Boroughmuir High School in Edinburgh has been postponed until January next year, 17 months later than planned.

Construction of the replacement secondary has been hit by a number of delays since work began in autumn 2014.

Pupils were initially slated to move into the new building at Viewforth in August 2016 at the start of the school year but this date was later pushed back to August 2017.

Contractor O'Hare & McGovern has now informed Edinburgh City Council it is are unable to achieve the planned handover date of June 16 and is proposing a new date of August 11.

Due to health and safety concerns, the council has determined this does not give them enough time to get the building ready before the new school year starts on August 17 and has delayed the opening until after the Christmas holidays.

Previous construction delays to the project have been blamed on adverse weather and "challenging" foundation work.

Edinburgh City Council's education convener Cammy Day said: "I am extremely frustrated that once again we have been badly let down by our contractors.

"This new delay will be deeply disappointing for staff, pupils and parents alike. While this is not a situation any of us would choose to be in we must ensure we put the children's interests first and foremost."

A spokesman for O'Hare & McGovern said: "The delay in completing the contract is a source of disappointment.

"We are working closely with the council, and once the work is finished in August, Boroughmuir High School will be a fantastic, state-of-the-art education facility of which the staff, pupils, parents, and indeed Edinburgh, can be extremely proud."

