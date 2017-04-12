CCTV images released after woman assaulted outside pub

The victim suffered a 'disfiguring' injury during the incident on Rose Street, Edinburgh.

CCTV: Images have been released of two women after an assault on Rose Street Police Scotland

A woman suffered a serious facial injury when she was attacked outside a pub in Edinburgh city centre.

Police Scotland have released CCTV images of two women they are looking to trace in connection with the incident outside the Rose Street Brewery at 9.30pm on December 9.



Officers believe the pair will be able to assist them with their investigation and they or anyone who recognises them is asked to come forward.



Both women are described as white, in their mid 20s to early 30s and about 5 ft 8in with slim build.

At the time of the incident the first woman, who had long blonde hair, was wearing a white jacket, a grey Christmas jumper with Santa on the front and black trousers.

The second woman, who had dark hair at the time of the incident, was wearing a cream jacket, jeans, and black knee high boots with a zip on the side. She was also carrying a black shoulder bag.

Detective sergeant Andy MacRae, of Gayfield CID, said: "This incident resulted in a significant and disfiguring injury to the victim.

"At the time of the incident the location was extremely busy with people socialising in the area and I am hopeful that someone will be able to assist us in identifying these two females who I believe may have information regarding the assault."

"As part of this inquiry we are keen to identify the two females pictured in the CCTV footage and they or anyone who can assist us in identifying them is asked to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

