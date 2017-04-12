Motorcyclist dies after crashing on West Lothian road

The 47-year-old man died at the scene of the incident on the B9080 near Linlithgow.

A motorcyclist has died after his crashing on a road in West Lothian.

The Honda motorbike crashed on the B9080 at around 10.20am on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old man who was riding the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said the collision took place on a stretch of the road between Bridgend Farm and Champfleurie House near Linlithgow.

No other vehicles were involved.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward and contact them on 101.