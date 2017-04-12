Stone-throwing vandals shower bus passengers with glass

The incident happened aboard the number 49 Stagecoach service in Leven, Fife, on Tuesday.

Stagecoach: Glass landed on passengers including child in pram (file pic). PA

Bus passengers were showered with glass after teenage vandals hurled a stone through one of the vehicle's windows while it was moving.

The incident happened aboard the number 49 Stagecoach service in Leven, Fife, on Tuesday.

The shattered glass landed on a number of people - including a young child in a pram - but nobody was injured.

A group of teenagers believed to be aged between 13 and 15 were seen running away shortly after.

Sergeant Craig Fyall of Levenmouth Police Station said: "Fortunately this incident never resulted in serious injury, however, those responsible have shown blatant disregard for the safety of a number of people and children, including a young child who was within a pram.

"I would urge anyone who was in the area around 6pm on Tuesday, and may have seen the incident or the group described, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

One of the teenagers was wearing a red hoodie and another is believed to have been in a green hoodie.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.