Officers involved in fatal police chase face no charges

Jill Pirrie: Killed in Edinburgh road crash.

Police officers involved in a chase which ended in the death of an Edinburgh nurse will not face charges.

Jill Pirrie was knocked down as she made her way home from work on Old Dalkeith Road last May.

The 33-year-old mother was thrown against a wall by the speeding car as it was pursued through the city by police.

Dylan Jenkin, 18, was given a six-year sentence for killing Ms Pirrie, who suffered fatal chest and head injuries in the crash.

Meanwhile, the Crown ordered an investigation into the police's actions on May 12.

After reviewing a report by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner, prosecutors have decided that no further action will be taken.

"After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, the procurator fiscal concluded that no further investigation is required," a spokesman said.

"The family have been informed of this decision."

Following her death, Ms Pirrie's family described her as "a loving mother, daughter, partner and friend".

Her mother, Brenda McDonald, said: "Jill was loved by everyone who knew her, but most especially by her close family."

Jenkin and a friend bought the Ford Ka which killed Ms Pirrie from Gumtree for £40 earlier that day.

Police officers spotted the car being driven by Jenkin on Milton Road at around 7.45pm and discovered it was uninsured.

They attempted to stop the car but it accelerated away along the A7, overtaking other vehicles as it sped down Old Dalkeith Road.

Jenkin lost control when he was trying to turn onto Kingston Avenue and skidded across the junction, hitting Ms Pirrie from behind and throwing her against a wall.

