Ladder placed on tracks 'could have derailed train'

Police are hunting 'reckless' youths who put passengers at risk in Livingston.

Youths: Driver spotted ladder but could not stop in time (file pic). BTP

A group of youths risked derailing a train after they placed a ladder onto a railway line.

The incident took place on the evening of Monday, April 3, at Livingston North station.

The driver of the Edinburgh-bound train noticed the ladder on the tracks at around 9.20pm but he was unable to stop the vehicle in time and it went straight over the ladder.

As well as risking the safety of the train, the ladder could have been launched onto the platform and hit travellers, British Transport Police said.

Constable Craig Wilson, investigating the incident, said: "I am keen to trace the reckless youths who thought it was clever to place this ladder on the tracks.

"It might have seemed like fun but the consequences could have been catastrophic.

"Although only superficial damage was caused to the tracks, the ladder could have easily been propelled onto the platform and struck a member of the public.

"Not to mention the fact that this train could have been derailed.

"From speaking with witnesses and viewing available CCTV, it appears four youths were seen to tether this ladder to the tracks. They stuck around to witness their handy work and then quickly left.

"If you have any information on who is responsible then I would urge you to get in touch. Text us their names or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."