Four 'reckless' youths tied ladder to railway tracks

Police said the consequences could have been catastrophic.

Four "reckless" youths are being hunted by police after tying a metal ladder to railway tracks in West Lothian.

The youths were spotted tethering the ladder to the tracks, then remained in the area to watch the train drive over it.

The Scotrail driver spotted the ladder and applied the breaks but wasn't able to stop in time.

Officers said the incident could have been "catastrophic" when an Edinburgh train drove over it at Livingston North station.

British Transport Police tweeted an image of the crushed ladder in an attempt to trace the four behind the incident, which happened earlier this month.

PC Craig Wilson said: "The ladder could have easily been propelled onto the platform and struck a member of the public. Not to mention the fact that this train could have been derailed.

"It might have seemed like fun but the consequences could have been catastrophic."

April 13, 2017

