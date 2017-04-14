Woman killed in early morning Edinburgh house fire

Two people were rescued from the house fire, which lasted over two hours.

Death: One woman has died from the fire © STV

A woman has died in an early morning house fire in Edinburgh.

Firefighters were called to a property in Burnhead Crescent at around 12.50am on Friday.

Four crews were involved and rescued two people from the house.

They were passed over to paramedics at the scene but one woman later died, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

Officers remained at the scene of the blaze which was extinguished by 3.30am.

A joint investigation by the fire service and police is now taking place to establish the cause.

