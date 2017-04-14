  • STV
  • MySTV

Vandals cause £18,000 of damage at Midlothian schools

STV

One school targeted in Bonnyrigg had 122 broken windows in just one day.

Damaged: St Mary's was one of the schools hit
Damaged: St Mary's was one of the schools hit Google 2017

Vandals have caused £18,000 worth of damage to two primary schools in the same town.

At one school, they smashed 122 windows in one day.

The schools targeted in recent weeks were Hawthornden and St Mary's primaries  in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, police said.

At Hawthornden alone, 80 skylights and 42 double-glazed windows were shattered on April 7.

Police Scotland and officials at Midlothian Council have assessed the total repair bill for all the damage as being £18,000.

Appealing for information, Inspector John Dryden said: "This is an appalling attack on the primary school and the cost of the repair will ultimately come from Midlothian Council's budget - money that would be better used for vital services to the community.

"It would have taken a significant period of time for the vandals to smash 122 windows and the noise alone must have attracted attention.

"I would also ask parents and guardians to assist in preventing further incidents by ensuring they know where their children are and what they are doing when out and about."

Midlothian Council said it has carried out a clean-up operation to make sure none of the pupils or staff are injured by the broken glass when they get back from the Easter break.

But until the staff return, they will not have the chance to assess the damage to resources inside the school that may have been contaminated with debris.

A spokesman for the local authority said: "It is not just the financial cost to the council, but the emotional cost to our school community."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.