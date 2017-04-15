Deaths of man and woman at Lothian home 'unexplained'
A man, 55, and a 52-year-old woman were found dead at the property.
Police are investigating the unexplained deaths of a man and woman in East Lothian.
A man, 55, and a 52-year-old woman were found dead at a home in Port Seton on Friday.
Police were called to Inglis Avenue at around 3.45pm.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in East Lothian are investigating following the death of a 55-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman at an address in Inglis Avenue, Port Seton.
"Enquiries are ongoing. Both deaths are being treated as unexplained at this time.
"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."
