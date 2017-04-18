Police name motorcyclist who died in West Lothian crash

Derek Simpson died after his vehicle left the road on the B9080 near Linlithgow.

Crash: Collision happened in morning. STV

A motorcyclist who died when his vehicle left the road has been named by police.

Derek Simpson, 47, died on a stretch of the B9080 road near Linlithgow in West Lothian.

Mr Simpson, from Bridgend, had been travelling east before the collision took place in the morning of Wednesday, April 12.

No other vehicles were involved.

In a statement through Police Scotland, Mr Simpson's family said: "We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son, brother and father Derek Simpson.

"We wish to be left in private to mourn."

Anyone with information on the crash has been asked to call police on 101.